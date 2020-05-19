Article
Leadership & Strategy

United States employees rank as the happiest in new Robert Half study

By Prasun Bose
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Employees in the United States have been ranked as the happiest in a new study conducted on behalf of specialist recruitment firm Robert Half.

The independent research was conducted with over 24,000 working professionals from eight countries including Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

In conjunction with happiness and well-being expert Nic Marks of Happiness Works, Robert Half set about establishing the happiness of companies’ employees across a number of sectors. 

Using date gathered from the study and interviews with leading experts, each country was ranked between 0-100 and the US topped the table with a ranking of 71.8 ahead of Germany (71.2) and the Netherlands (69.9).

See also:


Phil Sheridan, a senior managing director at Robert Half, reflected on the findings to Business Review USA

“The research found that the big drivers for workers in the US were pride, feeling appreciated and being treated with fairness and respect,” he said.

“It also found that workers in the US were more interested in their work than other countries, and had relatively low levels of stress overall. 

“The United States has set itself apart from other countries to become the leaders in creating an engaging work environment that contributes to overall workplace happiness.

“Happy employees make productive and engaged workers which contribute to office culture and boosts staff morale. As companies invest in their workforce, creating an environment that is stimulating, engaging and inclusive, is crucial if they are to continue to grow.”

The report revealed six key factors to employee happiness: 
-    Being the right fit for the company
-    Having a sense of empowerment with their work
-    Feeling appreciated
-    Undertaking interesting and meaningful work
-    Recognising a sense of fairness
-    Enjoying positive workplace relationships

EmploymentresearchlifestyleUnited States
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI