Article
Leadership & Strategy

UPS: driving business growth for Canadian startups

By shark dodo
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Business Chief takes a closer look at UPS' operations in Canada to support the growth of startups.

Since 2014, UPS has been working with Startup Canada to support, promote and connect with Canadian entrepreneurs to provide advice and resources required to scale up.

Working with organisations such as Startup Canada and Mompreneurs, UPS works to understand the needs of entrepreneurs and startups to help support and grow their businesses, with UPS Ambassadors available to help new businesses get started.

UPS sees strong entrepreneurial spirit in Canada, “they are a community that learns from each other and work through challenges together. They have become a powerful collective to change how business is conducted and we continue to learn from them,” says Paul Gaspar, director of small business, UPS Canada.

“We understand that helping entrepreneurs get started and most importantly grow, is good for everyone. It creates jobs, drives the economy and their success is directly tied to ours,” continues Gaspar. “Whether online or at The UPS Store, we’re providing simplified processing at a competitive rate, for customers with basic shipping needs with support available as their supply chain becomes more complex.”

SEE ALSO:

For businesses with more complex needs, UPS will also provide a suite of solutions available to SMBs, such as fulfillment programs, visibility tools, and cross-border logistics support, all of which have been designed with business growth in mind.

In addition to its commitments to drive startup growth in Canada, UPS for a second year has kept its online shipping rates low to match 2018’s rates, for customers and consumers that are processing shipments for residential addresses via UPS in 2020.

For more information on business topics in Canada, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief Canada.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.

supply chainLogistics
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI