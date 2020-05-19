UPS: driving business growth for Canadian startups

Business Chief takes a closer look at UPS' operations in Canada to support the growth of startups.

Since 2014, UPS has been working with Startup Canada to support, promote and connect with Canadian entrepreneurs to provide advice and resources required to scale up.

Working with organisations such as Startup Canada and Mompreneurs, UPS works to understand the needs of entrepreneurs and startups to help support and grow their businesses, with UPS Ambassadors available to help new businesses get started.

UPS sees strong entrepreneurial spirit in Canada, “they are a community that learns from each other and work through challenges together. They have become a powerful collective to change how business is conducted and we continue to learn from them,” says Paul Gaspar, director of small business, UPS Canada.

“We understand that helping entrepreneurs get started and most importantly grow, is good for everyone. It creates jobs, drives the economy and their success is directly tied to ours,” continues Gaspar. “Whether online or at The UPS Store, we’re providing simplified processing at a competitive rate, for customers with basic shipping needs with support available as their supply chain becomes more complex.”

For businesses with more complex needs, UPS will also provide a suite of solutions available to SMBs, such as fulfillment programs, visibility tools, and cross-border logistics support, all of which have been designed with business growth in mind.

In addition to its commitments to drive startup growth in Canada, UPS for a second year has kept its online shipping rates low to match 2018’s rates, for customers and consumers that are processing shipments for residential addresses via UPS in 2020.

