US Government Ranked as Worst Provider of Employee Training

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
ON24 recently released their results of the ON24 2013 Employee Training Survey which polled over 500 American workers, aged 18 and older. The survey was conducted online by uSamp and asked questions related to on-the-job-training revealing interesting results.

100 percent of employees, according to the survey, believe that training is important, but not all industries were ranked evenly.  The industry that ranked highest for needing employee training, coming in at 75 percent, was determined to be in the medical and pharmaceutical market, a field known for needing on-hands training.  Education (65 percent) followed close behind and finance/banking came in at 60 percent.

On the other hand, an interesting result found by the survey was that although 53 percent thought government employees would value employee training, only 9 percent responded in a positive light for government employee training sufficiency.

The industries that ranked well for actual effectiveness in employee training are as follows:

  • Medical/pharmaceutical – 49%
  • Technology – 30%
  • Education – 27%
  • Accounting – 24%

Fortunately for US industries, 69 percent of employees believe employee training is good or very good from their employer although 84 percent specified that that there are problems with it. Concerns from employees included:

  • Training material is boring and not up-to-date (25%)
  • Training is inconvenient (22%)

In the end, 80 percent of those surveyed stated that virtual training would be a convenient alternative because “I can participate anywhere, anytime, using any computing or mobile device.”

