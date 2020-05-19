The US government is using floppy disks to store critical data

The recent news that the US government is using legacy storage and floppy disks to store mission-critical data is raising huge concerns about storage costs and data protection. Industry experts Gabriel Gambill and Rodney Billingsley comment below on this news:

"Today’s news puts into question whether the US nuclear department has a disaster recovery and business continuity plan in place. If there were a fire or disaster, the ability to recover the main systems in charge of national security would be severely at risk. With mission critical data on the line the US government should not be investing in archaic technology but should be ensuring the future and continuity of it’s services by investing in current hardware and disaster recovery services which would allow these critical systems to be restored within a matter of minutes. The US nuclear department is running a huge risk in the event of downtime.”

Gabriel Gambill is Senior Director of Product and Technical Operations at Quorum.

“A recent report from the Government Accountability Office highlighted several government departments where legacy systems need to be replaced—and that includes storage. Given the government’s emphasis on virtualization, the risk is that these departments invest in storage that offers all-flash IOPS via a dated architecture. That solves for near-term performance, but not manageability. What they really need is all-flash storage specifically built for virtualization and cloud, so they can guarantee performance of mission critical applications and scale with far greater efficiency. Several departments have already invested in a virtualization aware storage platform, and are managing storage in a fraction of the time and at far reduced cost.”

Rodney Billingsley is Federal Sales Leader at Tintri.

Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG

Read the May issue of Business Review USA & Canada here