US will spend $60mn on pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai

This week saw the unveiling of plans for the US pavilion that “promises to be one of the most visited and interesting” installations at Expo 2020 Dubai. The project, which the Khaleej Times predicts will give a ‘strong boost’ to UAE-US relations, is projected to cost $60mn.

Food & beverage giant Pepsico has reported signed on to the installation as top sponsor, and Virgin Hyperloop One is expected to premier during the event. Bilateral trade between the US and UAE is estimated to account for $24bn annually. Philip Frayne, US Consul-General Dubai, said during the announcement that he expects this figure to “surge in years to come”.

The Director of the US State Department’s Expo Unit, James Core, and Philip Frayne said: "We are excited by Pavilion USA 2020's release of the first designs of the US pavilion and the announcement of their first sponsors. This is an important step in the United States' journey to Expo 2020 Dubai. We encourage other companies, cultural and philanthropic organisations and citizens to learn more about opportunities to get involved."

The US pavilion is scheduled to begin construction in mid-2019, to be ready for the opening of the expo in October 2020. Pavilion USA 2020, AmCham Dubai, AmCham Abu Dhabi and the US-UAE Business Council also collaborated on a memorandum of understanding concerning the groups’ shared goal of engaging the private sector with the event.

We are pleased to work closely to ensure the bilateral business communities are fully engaged in this important effort. As a commercial priority of the US and the UAE, there are few opportunities more deserving of our full support”, said Anne Jaffrey, president of AmCham Dubai; Sharief Fahmy, chairman of the AmCham Abu Dhabi, and Danny E. Sebright, president of the US-UAE Business Council.