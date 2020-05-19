Follow @kristincognito

Just how desperate is the United States Postal Service (USPS)? It turns out they might be in more dire straits than the nation thinks with the announcement of their upcoming revenue stream. Today, the USPS announced its entrance into a licensing agreement with Cleveland-based fashion apparel company Wahconah Group.

This means Americans can look forward to a new functional fashion apparel and accessories line under the brand name “Rain Heat & Snow.” Titled after the USPS’s unofficial motto “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stay these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” the USPS expects the new product line to build on an already iconic American brand name in a new way through all-weather clothing.

“This agreement will put the Postal Service on the cutting edge of functional fashion,” said Postal Service Corporate Licensing Manager Steven Mills. “The main focus will be to produce Rain Heat & Snow apparel and accessories using technology to create ‘smart apparel’ — also known as wearable electronics.”

With only a men’s line currently announced and “future plans” for a women’s line, the USPS expects to sell its new line in premier department and specialty stores.

“The Wahconah Group is excited to be working with the U.S. Postal Service in launching this all-weather line of clothing,” said Chief Executive Officer Isaac Crawford. “The products will build on the rich American history of this iconic brand, creating specialized apparel for consumers, at affordable prices, delivering something new and exciting that retailers can offer their customers.”

Does this mean Americans will soon be able to buy clothes along with their packaging materials at their local post office? Will postal office lines become increasingly longer through consumers' perusal of the latest USPS fashions? Only time will tell.

The apparel line has already sparked a buzz with some interested parties highly anticipating more information. “I'd totally rock a t shirt,” said Allie Schratz, Editor, Business Review Australia (@BizReviewAU). Albeit a random brand to be seen in the fashion industry, maybe its uniqueness will pick up a niche market of fashion forward individuals.

Photo Credit: Flickr/davidwg