Value-based healthcare company BioIQ announces growth in market impact

Based in Santa Barbara, California, healthcare provider BioIQ announced today expanded market impact, driven by combined factors of new customer service solutions and the ease of configurability on the BioIQ platform. The company specializes in providing value-based care, connecting its customers with “health testing and immunization programs across multiple vendors”.

The platform provides health testing and immunization programs for health plans, employers and government organizations. Additionally, BioIQ provides services for medical intervention upon discovery of risks for chronic conditions. Their service keeps “at-risk populations up-to-date with health testing and data analysis”.

The company announced today that it has “added 53 new contracts, across 38 clients and representing 72 unique solution configurations–all driven seamlessly by the company's single, scalable technology platform”, adding that “twenty-four of those 38 clients represent leading health plans, including government-sponsored as well as private plans”.

"The rapid growth of our client roster and solutions reflects our strong position as a trusted and tech-savvy partner in the value-based health testing and immunization, analytics and engagement space," said BioIQ CEO Justin Bellante.

Bellante also revealed that BioIQ has recently acquired US$26.5mn in funding. The funding will be used to further expand company operations, with a final stated goal of impacting “more that 100mn lives”. Bellante concluded: "We're honored to work with many of the nation's leading health plans and employers and look forward to continuing to support those valuable healthcare stakeholders and the member and consumer populations they serve".