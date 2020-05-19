Article
Leadership & Strategy

Vancouver fifth best city for quality of life

By anna smith
May 19, 2020
Vancouver is fifth in a new international ranking of cities based on quality of living. Mercer publishes an annual Quality of Living to help employers acknowledge cities that are likely to draw business talent. Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal rank 16th, 19th and 23rd respectively.

“The way multinational corporations use our data is to accommodate for some hardship allowances,” explains Allison Griffiths, a principal with Mercer in Canada. “If you’re moving an employee to a city that doesn’t have a great quality of living, you need to adequately compensate them for that.”

“The top three weighted criteria are political and social environment, medical and health considerations, and public services and transport,” explains Griffiths, adding that criteria cover factors such as ease of entry and exit, air pollution, and risk of disease. “Vancouver’s obviously a pretty desirable city,” she says, “It ranks highly on almost all of our criteria.”

 

Source: Metro

 

