Vancouver’s QuadReal appoints new Chief Technology Officer

QuadReal, a Vancouver-based real estate company with a portfolio valued at over $24.5bn, has announced the appointment of Tom Sheraden as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

“I am inspired to be joining a company and team of professionals that understand the important role of technology," said Sheraden. “At QuadReal, I look forward to supporting our team while advocating for technology's potential to deliver value and transform experiences for QuadReal and our tenants, residents, visitors and partners.”

Sheraden most recently stood as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of logistics real estate investment trust Prologis where he was responsible for overseeing the company’s technology strategy.

Further, previous to this he held a number of executive and leadership positions at Home Advisor, a digital marketplace for home improvements, and Jans Mutual Funds, a global investment management firm.

“Tom is a globally recognized leader in technology's influence on development, management and operations,” said Steve Barnett, Chief Operating Office of QuadReal. “He will ensure that QuadReal and its partners are able to leverage opportunities in the sector to best advantage.”

In his new role with QuadReal, Sheraden will lead the company’s strategic commitment to enhancing its use of technology in the aim of facilitating internal innovation.

“We welcome Tom at a time when technology and innovation are opening up new avenues in every area of our industry,” Barnett continued.

In line with this, QuadReal signed a new partnership called UPPlift with Microsoft and the City of Toronto earlier this year – a pilot accelerator program that aims to enhance the city’s smart city initiatives.