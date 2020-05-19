Verizon Edge Attemps TKO Of T-Mobile Jump

The July edition of The Business Review USA is now live!

It was only a matter of time before one of the nation’s top mobile carriers squashed T-Mobile's dream of rising to the top. Shortly after we reported that T-Mobile is launching Jump, a program which allows customers to upgrade every six months versus every two years, Verizon announced a similar program called Verizon Edge. That’s like smacking T-Mobile right in the face, Verizon.

Good for business, bad for T-Mobile.

Verizon Edge allows those tech savvy customers to upgrade every six months, so they can stay up on current mobile trends and nab devices as soon as they hit shelves.

This is how it works: Choose the device that you want and sign up for a month-to-month service plan, it’s that simple. The full retail price of the phone is divided up over 24 months and you’ll pay for the first month at the time of the purchase. When you want to upgrade, after 6 months you just have to pay off 50% of the full retail price of the phone and you can choose a new phone and start the process all over again.

All of this, with the added benefit of no long term contracts, finances charges or upgrade fees with Verizon Edge.

This begs the question: How loyal will customers stay to their wireless carriers if they do not get forced into a 24 month contract?