Article
Leadership & Strategy

[Video] 13 Things You Don't Already Know About Elon Musk

By Shane Watson
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Check out the latest edition of Business Review USA!

We’ve all heard of Elon Musk, the Canadian-American inventor and entrepreneur du jour. He co-founded PayPal. He is the CEO and CTO of SpaceX, which in September secured a $1.6B – yes, “billion” with a “b” – contract with NASA. He is also the chairman of SolarCity, and the CEO and chief product architect of Tesla Motors. (If none of this is ringing a bell, it’s time to crawl out from under that rock.) 

Known for his revolutionary take on modern science, the name Elon Musk is synonymous with innovation. A modern-day Albert Einstein (or perhaps more appropriately, Nikola Tesla), his genius is shaping the future of multiple industries, from aerospace to automotive.

Ok, so that is a brief synopsis of his resume; you can easily find all of this through Google, and you most likely already knew it. 

But watch this video to see 13 things we bet you didn’t know. 

Follow us on Twitter: @BizReviewUSA

Like us on Facebook: /BizReviewUSA

LeadershipElon MuskTeslaVideo
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI