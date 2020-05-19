[Video] 13 Things You Don't Already Know About Elon Musk

We’ve all heard of Elon Musk, the Canadian-American inventor and entrepreneur du jour. He co-founded PayPal. He is the CEO and CTO of SpaceX, which in September secured a $1.6B – yes, “billion” with a “b” – contract with NASA. He is also the chairman of SolarCity, and the CEO and chief product architect of Tesla Motors. (If none of this is ringing a bell, it’s time to crawl out from under that rock.)

Known for his revolutionary take on modern science, the name Elon Musk is synonymous with innovation. A modern-day Albert Einstein (or perhaps more appropriately, Nikola Tesla), his genius is shaping the future of multiple industries, from aerospace to automotive.

Ok, so that is a brief synopsis of his resume; you can easily find all of this through Google, and you most likely already knew it.

But watch this video to see 13 things we bet you didn’t know.

Follow us on Twitter: @BizReviewUSA

Like us on Facebook: /BizReviewUSA