Article
Leadership & Strategy

[Video] Rivals or Roommates: Chargers and Raiders May Move to LA—Together

By Shane Watson
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The ultimate back-up plan has been launched by the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders: Together, the AFC West rivals purchased land in Carson, Los Angeles County, California, for $1.7 billion. 

Related: Top Six Stories from the NFL Playoffs

Both teams have been actively pursuing new stadiums in their respective cities for some time. The Chargers have spent nearly 14 years “patiently” waiting while seven San Diego mayors and nine proposals did nothing to solve the problem.

Related: Top 10 NFL General Managers

Similarly, the Raiders have been back-and-forth with Oakland and Alameda County for nearly six years, again to no resolve.

As the two NFL franchises are both under year-to-year leases with their current stadiums—Qualcomm Stadium, or the "Q," and Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, or "O.Co."—news of a joint land purchase in another city altogether may mark the beginning of a new era. 

Watch the video below for more details. 

Let's connect! Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook 

Click here to read the latest edition of Business Review USA

Article sources:
www.latimes.com
www.NESN.com
 

NFLSportsReal estatefootball
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI