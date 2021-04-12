VMware and CHOC: enabling better outcomes

Rodney Davis has a background in delivering technology solutions inside hospitals and healthcare organisations. After a stint at Texas Children’s Hospital where he was responsible for providing applications, devices and technology in many different forms to care providers and patients, he joined VMware as part of their solution architecture team, focusing specifically on healthcare. “We try to take that same knowledge and apply it to more practical situations, rather than just the traditional VMware products and solutions that we have in our portfolio, which is very vast” he says.

Their core service is delivering any application to any cloud to any device. “That means customers are going to be able to get applications and services into the hands of their customers, no matter where they are, or what they're doing. That's where VMware is leading the charge in the industry.”

They have a partnership with Children's Hospital Orange County (CHOC), helping the organization with their strategy and vision as well as execution plans. Davis explains this involves “understanding the business needs coming from their executive leadership, and then translating that back into organizational opportunities for us to invoke change and digital transformation within the organization.”

“The mission that CHOC has is something that's near and dear to most professionals - we all have family and most of us will have children as well, so we understand that providing good natured care is critical for their mission and their success. The partnership comes by way of making sure that our technology is supporting that mission, from top to bottom” Davis explains.

As an example he cites a current project to deliver a new technology into clinicians’ hands, something that has previously never been successful. “From VMware’s perspective, we’re here to make sure that is successful. Ultimately that's leading into care being more accessible to the clinicians, and maybe more consistent as well. Finally, those patients get to go home with better services and the clinicians can do their jobs in a more efficient manner.”

He sees VMware as enablers of these efficiencies. “VMware is a component of the organization's ecosystem. We're not the be all and end all to every solution that's out there, even though our portfolio is very vast, but we absolutely are in the middle of just about everything from the consumer to the data centre.

“But in order to truly be impactful, extending to a third party is very important, so there are a lot of system integrators and other partners that are part of that ecosystem. We want to integrate with those individuals and organisations as well, so we're delivering consistent end-to-end solutions that may carry outside of VMware’s point of view. Ultimately that’s going to drive better outcomes for CHOC, and make them more successful from a patient care and delivery perspective, and hopefully drive all the different financial and business outcomes they need to be a relevant player in the Southern California medical industry.”

VMware’s portfolio is continuously expanding, and Davis explains that in the last decade they’ve transitioned from being a data centre company to an application company, before moving into security and networking. “All this ties into the idea that we make sure our customers are connected, no matter where they are” he adds.