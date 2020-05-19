Walmart and Anthem to begin joint venture to help improve its customers health

The US-based retail giants, Walmart, has announced an agreement with leading health benefits firm, Anthem, in a bid to enhance the two companies attempts at decreasing healthcare costs.

The firms are also collaborating with the aim of focusing on offering customers a better accessibility to over the counter medicines in order to help improve their health.

The joint venture, which is set to be launched in January 2019, will enable consumers who are involved in Anthem’s affiliated Medicare Advantage to use over the counter plan allowances to acquire medications and health-related items, such as first aid supplies, support braces and pain relivers at Walmart stores and on its website.

Felicia Norwood, Executive Vice President and President, Government Business Division, Anthem, said: “Creating a better healthcare future requires us to think differently about how we can develop innovative and meaningful healthcare solutions for consumers.”

“We are pleased to join with Walmart to create an initiative that combines Anthem’s deep understanding of the needs of senior consumers, with Walmart’s unwavering commitment to saving people money and developing a seamless shopping experience. We believe that programs like this can make a tremendous difference for healthcare consumers who often live on a fixed income or are managing chronic medical conditions.”

Sean Slovenski, senior vice president, Health and Wellness, Walmart US said: “Walmart is committed to making healthcare more affordable and accessible, and we are in constant pursuit of new ways to deliver on this commitment.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Anthem to provide its Medicare Advantage members with convenient access to our broad assortment of high-quality over-the counter products – all available at everyday low prices.”