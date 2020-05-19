Article
Leadership & Strategy

Walmart Canada&#039;s Hiring Spree to Hire 3100 New Employees

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Walmart Canada announced today the launch of its hiring spree with the opening of 47 hiring centres to fill 4,000 new associate job opportunities throughout 2012. Walmart Canada expects by January 31st, 2013 the completion 73 projects, such as building new stores, the expansion of current ones or the remodeling of old Zellers locations, thus creating an unprecedented growth opportunity for the company as well as a new talent search.

“We are extremely excited to be adding more than 4,000 new associates to our team,” said Bob Hakeem, senior vice president, People, Walmart Canada. Walmart is a company where associates have a genuine passion to help Canadians save money so they can live better. We are a company that works with communities to improve the world we live in, where diversity is expected and inclusion the norm. Whether you are looking for a career in retail or a part time job, we want to hear from you.”

New associates will include some Canadians that previously worked for Zellers pharmacies and are in search of work due to the demise of the retail competitor.

 

“We have already hired many pharmacy associates that previously worked for Zellers and are looking to fill additional positions,” said Eric Muir, senior vice president, Health and Wellness, Walmart Canada.

900 of the 4000 new associate job opportunities have already been filled, leaving 3100 up for grabs through the rest of the year. These new opportunities at Walmart Canada include roles such as sales associates, managers, field operations and Home Office positions. Walmart expects to employ 94,000 associates in Canada by January 31st, 2013. 

