Walmart Gives Entrepreneurs a Chance

A contest developed by @WalmartLabs if offering a once in a lifetime opportunity for American businesses and entrepreneurs to essentially live the American dream.

Today, Walmart kicked off Get on the Shelf, a social, crowdsourcing competition that provides entrepreneurs the chance to sell their products on Walmart.com and potentially select Walmart stores nationwide.

The contest is open to a diverse range of products and anyone in America can enter. For this year’s contest, Walmart has a more divested interest in products made in the good ol' U.S. of A, to compliment its domestic sourcing commitments. Just in time for the 4th of July! How very patriotic of you, Walmart!

"We're calling on entrepreneurs and inventors from across the country to help us discover the next big thing. In return, Walmart is giving them exposure to millions of potential customers," said Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Walmart.com. "Get on the Shelf taps into the spirit of American innovation and gives our customers a voice in selecting the products that will help them live better."

Entrepreneurs and businesses alike, can submit entries for products such as, electronics, home, toys and apparel. All submission will be reviewed by Walmart merchants, and the public will be asked to vote for their favorite products later this summer.

This is the second Get on the Shelf contest for the retail giant and offers inventors and anyone with a dream and a cool new product broad exposure to millions of potential customers.

According to Walmart’s press release, “Informed by the first round of public voting, Walmart merchants will select up to 20 product finalists that will be featured in an original web series produced by VIMBY, The Mark Burnett Digital Studio. The weekly web series will be available at https://getontheshelf.walmart.com and the public vote will determine each week's winning item. Through this process, up to five winning products will be chosen to be sold on Walmart.com. One or more of these winners will be selected as a grand prize winner based on the number of online pre-orders from customers, and could potentially be sold in select Walmart stores.”

Do you think that you have what it takes to Get on the Shelf? For complete contest rules and submission instructions, please visit https://getontheshelf.walmart.com. To learn more about the innovative platform supporting this initiative, please visit http://walmartlabs.blogspot.com/2013/06/getontheshelf2013.html.

