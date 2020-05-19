Walmart: improving customer experience with time saving innovations

Walmart opens new Miami Neighbourhood Market Store incorporating time saving innovations.

Over the last couple of years, Walmart has been testing throughout North America ways to improve the shopping experience for its customers by learning how it can use its physical assets to deliver time saving innovations.

This week Walmart is set to open a new Neighbourhood Market Store in Coral Way, Miami, Florida that will include thee innovations.

Innovations included at Walmart's new Miami Neighbourhood Market Store:

Online grocery pickup - Walmarts first grocery pickup in this Miami neighbourhood, that can fulfil hundreds of orders a day. This new service allows customers to order online and pick up their order “without unbuckling their seatbelt,” says Walmart.

Same-day grocery delivery - Walmart has specially trained personal shoppers to pick produce and grocery items that can be delivered straight to a customers doorstep on the same day.

Expanded checkout options - “we are excited about being the first location in Florida to offer this fast, efficient checkout experience,” says Walmart, who have expanded its self service checkouts to have large basket lanes. This will provide customers with the option to scan their own groceries or have a self checkout host assist.

Check out with me - this service allows customers to pay on the go. Associates are strategically positioned throughout the store with a handheld device that can scan and process a customer’s purchase anywhere in the store, “making that last-minute Marketside Pizza dinner even faster to purchase,” says Walmart.

In addition to these new innovations, those shopping at the new Neighbourhood Market Store will benefit from a pharmacy, deli and fresh produce department.

Did you know? The new store in Miami is said to provide 100 new jobs in the neighbourhood.

