Walmart: improving its scheduling accuracy with JDA solutions

By shark dodo
May 19, 2020
REPL Group has successfully implemented JDA Workforce Management to improve Walmart’s scheduling accuracy. In total the implementation touched 7,000 stores around the world. 

What does this mean for Walmart? 

After previous successes of implementing JDA Workforce Management in Asda stores, Walmart UK - with help from REPL Group - has deployed the solution within Walmart globally. 

“We are proud to partner with REPL Group and support Walmart in its retail supply chain transformation,” said Terry Turner, president, North American Retail, JDA. “Walmart’s advanced workforce scheduling system expertly adapts to store – and associate – needs, and we look forward to supporting their journey in the years to come.”

“We always want to exceed customers’ expectations no matter how they choose to shop with Walmart and having our associates in the right place at the right time is the cornerstone to achieving that goal. Our collaboration with REPL has been an important part of implementing our new scheduling system for associates, which is helping provide predictable and flexible scheduling options,” says Rory Graham, Senior Director for WFM, Walmart.

Overall REPL Group has provided workforce management implementation services, system expertise and project management. In addition to this, REPL Group implemented its own WFM Connect application which works seamlessly and in real time with JDA’s solution.

Prior to this latest implementation REPL Group has supported a number of Walmart workforce management (WFM) initiatives beyond the initial implementation stage, by using their global expertise and wider retail context to ensure successful execution. In order to do this REPL Group has opened an office close to Walmart’s headquarters to provide continuous support.

As a result of these implementations, Walmart managers and associates can manage every aspect of scheduling quickly and effectively, as well as providing higher visibility and ease.

“We have been delighted to work with Walmart on this project and to implement a WFM solution in almost half of its stores globally. Our relationship with the team has gone from strength to strength over the last eight years and we look forward to building on this further by continuing to provide expertise and support to allow Walmart to roll out WFM solutions across its entire business,” says Mike Callender, executive chairman, REPL Group.

