Walsh Construction is upgrading quality of life at Olson Pavilion

By Rob Spence
May 19, 2020
Founded in 1898, Walsh Construction is a family-owned and operated Chicago-based general contracting, construction management and design-build firm.  The firm has extensive expertise in a wide variety of building, civil and transportation sectors including:

  • renovation 
  • senior living
  • high-rise apartments
  • condominiums
  • affordable housing
  • educational facilities
  • warehouse/distribution facilities
  • athletic facilities
  • correctional facilities
  • office 
  • design-build
  • wastewater and water treatment plants 
  • rapid transit
  • highway
  • bridgework 
     

For over 115 years, Walsh Construction has built and maintained a strong base of repeat clients through its commitment to quality, craftsmanship and delivery of projects in a timely manner.

Recognized as one of the nation’s top 20 contractors, these values have never been more evident than Walsh’s latest project: the Olson Pavilion project at Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Since 1892, Lutheran Home has provided short-term rehabilitation, residential health care, in-home services, adult day care services and child care. With the help of Walsh Construction, the campus’ skilled nursing facility, Olson Pavilion, is undergoing an extensive renovation and addition to provide the latest in senior care. 

The project aims to upgrade the existing 127,000-square foot facility along with adding 22,000sf of new space to Olson which includes reconfiguring of 252 rooms down to 162 private rooms with private baths.

The new 83,000 sf short-term rehabilitation facility known as MyRehab Center, which opened in July 2014, is a private, 78-room addition that accommodates expanded resident wellness and therapy programming.

The first phase of construction, which commenced in October 2012, included the addition of 115 parking spaces on the east side of campus, as well as the construction of the three story rehab facility off the existing Olson building.

healthcareconstructionWalsh Construction project
