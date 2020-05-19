Article
Leadership & Strategy

We&#039;re Heading to San Diego Comic-Con!

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

San Diego's Comic-Con International has come a long way from its humble beginnings as the "Golden State Comic Book Convention" in 1970. It's now widely regarded as one of the country's premiere multi-genre conventions, hosting over 100,000 attendees annually. In fact, this yearly showcase of the comic book, science fiction/fantasy, film/television and pop culture industries is the largest convention across the Americas and the fourth largest in the entire world. 

Officially, Comic-Con kicked off last night with a special preview for industry professionals, exhibitors and pre-registered guests, but the official convention carries on for four days--Thursday, July 12 through Sunday, July 15.

We're heading down to the San Diego Convention Center to cover this mega-production and will be bringing you updates and insights throughout and after the event.

Major anticipation has been building for Comic-Con's varied and copious panels, particularly for those held for NBC's cult comedy show Community, the Marvel comics franchise, Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Part II, Warner Bros., and hit shows Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad.

Stay tuned for all of our coverage!

celebritiesTechnologytelevisionfilm
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI