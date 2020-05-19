San Diego's Comic-Con International has come a long way from its humble beginnings as the "Golden State Comic Book Convention" in 1970. It's now widely regarded as one of the country's premiere multi-genre conventions, hosting over 100,000 attendees annually. In fact, this yearly showcase of the comic book, science fiction/fantasy, film/television and pop culture industries is the largest convention across the Americas and the fourth largest in the entire world.

Officially, Comic-Con kicked off last night with a special preview for industry professionals, exhibitors and pre-registered guests, but the official convention carries on for four days--Thursday, July 12 through Sunday, July 15.

We're heading down to the San Diego Convention Center to cover this mega-production and will be bringing you updates and insights throughout and after the event.

Major anticipation has been building for Comic-Con's varied and copious panels, particularly for those held for NBC's cult comedy show Community, the Marvel comics franchise, Twilight: Breaking Dawn, Part II, Warner Bros., and hit shows Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad.

Stay tuned for all of our coverage!