Weekly roundup: October 6, 2013

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
The October issue of the Business Review Canada launches tomorrow! 

Trader Joe's lawsuit against Pirate Joe's dismissed

Canadians are no stranger to the Vancouver based Pirate Joe's that purchases Trader Joe's merchandise from the U.S. and resells the goods in its stores
 

Trader Joe’s recently lost a legal battle against Pirate Joe’s claiming trademark infringement, false advertising and claiming the Vancouver retailer was hurting its brand. Judge Marsha Pechman dismissed the case because there was no basis to apply a U.S. law known as the Lanham Act, which confers upon U.S. courts broad jurisdictional powers. The alleged infringements took place in Canada and Trader Joe’s cannot show economic harm as it does not operate any retail locations in Canada. Read more here...

eBay Canada announces the winners of Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

New Home-preneur of the Year announced for 2013 along with winners for Young-preneur and esteemed Entrepreneur of the Year
 
Earlier this year we reported on eBay Canada’s ninth annual Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. eBay is happy to announce Farishta Zarify of London, Ontario as the 2013 winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. Read more here...
 
CIBC to launch travel rewards program

The bank promised to broaden its offerings and it delivered
 

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is launching an enhanced travelers’ loyalty program to broaden its offerings two weeks after it agreed to sell about half its Aeroplan customer base to TD bank. Aeroplan originated as Air Canada’s frequent-flier rewards program. The points collect with the new CIBC Adventura cards can be used to buy tickets on any airline. Read more here...

