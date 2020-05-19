Weekly roundup: October 6, 2013

The October issue of the Business Review Canada launches tomorrow!

Trader Joe's lawsuit against Pirate Joe's dismissed

Canadians are no stranger to the Vancouver based Pirate Joe's that purchases Trader Joe's merchandise from the U.S. and resells the goods in its stores

Trader Joe’s recently lost a legal battle against Pirate Joe’s claiming trademark infringement, false advertising and claiming the Vancouver retailer was hurting its brand. Judge Marsha Pechman dismissed the case because there was no basis to apply a U.S. law known as the Lanham Act, which confers upon U.S. courts broad jurisdictional powers. The alleged infringements took place in Canada and Trader Joe’s cannot show economic harm as it does not operate any retail locations in Canada. Read more here...

eBay Canada announces the winners of Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

New Home-preneur of the Year announced for 2013 along with winners for Young-preneur and esteemed Entrepreneur of the Year

Farishta Zarify of London, Ontario as the 2013 winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. Read more here...