Weekly roundup: October 6, 2013
Trader Joe's lawsuit against Pirate Joe's dismissed
Trader Joe’s recently lost a legal battle against Pirate Joe’s claiming trademark infringement, false advertising and claiming the Vancouver retailer was hurting its brand. Judge Marsha Pechman dismissed the case because there was no basis to apply a U.S. law known as the Lanham Act, which confers upon U.S. courts broad jurisdictional powers. The alleged infringements took place in Canada and Trader Joe’s cannot show economic harm as it does not operate any retail locations in Canada. Read more here...
eBay Canada announces the winners of Entrepreneur of the Year Awards
CIBC to launch travel rewards program
The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is launching an enhanced travelers’ loyalty program to broaden its offerings two weeks after it agreed to sell about half its Aeroplan customer base to TD bank. Aeroplan originated as Air Canada’s frequent-flier rewards program. The points collect with the new CIBC Adventura cards can be used to buy tickets on any airline. Read more here...