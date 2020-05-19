WestJet Adds Flights to NYC to Compete Against Air Canada

WestJet’s latest move to become king of the North American skies over Air Canada was announced today with the launch of the airline’s new non-stop service from Toronto Pearson to New York City’s LaGuardia airport. Details of the service’s schedule can be found on the press release above.

The new flight service began flying today and will be operating seven times daily on weekdays. An eighth daily weekday flight will be added beginning July 12 of this year.

WestJet is competing with Air Canada for the lucrative business travel market with both airlines beefing up the number of flight services. WestJet is also shoring up its domestic and North American hold by partnering with Delta Air Lines, Canadian North, and AMR Corp.’s American Airlines.

The partnership with Delta Air Lines is the latest alliance which allows WestJet passengers to enjoy convenient connections between its Canadian network and Delta Air Lines’ 62 destinations in addition to LaGuardia.

"Service to Canada's largest international market, with a convenient schedule, is a key part of WestJet's strategy to welcome more business travellers on board," said John MacLeod, WestJet Vice-President, Network Management and Alliances in the press release.

"We are delighted to bring lower fares and a great guest experience to both business and leisure travellers in the New York market."

As the two airline heavy-weights duke it out, Canadian and North American business travellers reap the benefits of more flights at cheaper prices.

