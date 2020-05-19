WestJet Enters Codesharing Agreement with Japan Airlines

WestJet announced today its entering into a codes-share agreement with Japan Airlines. Customers interested in utilizing this opportunity will be able to purchase flights for December 15th, 2011 onward starting today.

The code-share agreement between WestJet and Japan Airline’s will allow guests to travel seamlessly in WestJet’s network. Flights operated by Japan Airlines under the WestJet name will be indicated by “JL.” This opportunity adds four Canadian cities into Japan Airlines operations with a total of six Canadian cities for customer flight availability, including: Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Montreal, Toronto and Winnipeg. Routes available through this agreement include flights between Canadian cities as well as international flights. Domestic flights available starting in December include routes between Vancouver and Calgary, Vancouver and Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg, Vancouver and Toronto and Vancouver and Kelowna. The international flight route available under the agreement will be between Vancouver and Narita, Japan.

"We are very pleased to announce our partnership with JAL, a high-quality, world-class airline," said John MacLeod, WestJet Vice-President, Network Management and Alliances. "This agreement represents another key step in our strategy to welcome on board new guests from around the world."

This additional code-share agreement improves WestJet’s already expansive code-share network including flight cooperation from Cathay Pacific, KLM and American Airlines. When it comes to interline agreements, WestJet collaborates with 17 airlines globally.

Adding more flight capabilities to WestJet’s operations base can only mean good things for the airline. Potentially in a move to balance its code-share operations in light of American Airline’s bankruptcy filing, WestJet’s move to partner with Japan Airlines seems like a good one, especially for those Canadian businessmen who travel to the Asia-Pacific region often.