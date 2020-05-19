WestJet Expands Loyalty Rewards Program

Effective November 1st, WestJet has announced modification of its reward programs boasting and even easier way to earn WestJet dollars.

"When we launched our rewards programs in March 2010, we started on a small scale specifically targeting a segment of our guests who we believed would be most interested and most likely to benefit," said Bob Cummings, WestJet's Executive Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Guest Experience. "Feedback from these guests has been very positive, so we are pleased to announce that the reward programs have expanded and all of our guests can now earn reward dollars when they fly with us. Stay tuned for more enhancements in the coming months."

WestJet rewards now include a Frequent Guest Program that will allow members to start earning on their first WestJet flight flown and vacation package purchased. Previously, this program had an annual $1,500 qualifying spending requirement, which has now been eliminated. Another exciting change is the elimination of a limit on how many WestJet dollars members are allowed to use toward redeeming Vacation Packages. Finally, all WestJet RBC MasterCard members now automatically become a member of the Frequent Guest Program. This comes with the ability to double-dip on earnings of WestJet dollars through purchase made with the card as well as flights with WestJet.

Is this change from Westjet a move to make loyal customers feel they are justly rewarded, or a competitive ploy to keep the airline in the minds of consumers as the airline to choose when fares cost the same? In the end, though, it doesn’t really matter why WestJet is rewarding loyal customer with cheaper or free travel because, who wouldn’t take the opportunity to get away more often?