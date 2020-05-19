WestJet Limits Carry-Ons to One Piece of Luggage

WestJet has announced its plans to limit guests' carry-on pieces of luggage by reducing the count from two to one single piece of luggage, plus one personal item. This luggage limitation will take effect on April 4th, 2013.

"Updating our baggage allowance has many benefits," said Bob Cummings, WestJet Executive Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Guest Experience. "Fewer carry-on items will mean more room for everyone's baggage, and faster and more efficient boarding. This, in turn, helps us stay on time. It will also create a more consistent experience for guests travelling between WestJet and WestJet Encore beginning later this spring, as well as for guests connecting to and from flights offered by our codeshare and interline partners, most of whom have already adopted this standard."

Carry-on luggage, a suitcase, backpack or bag, should not surpass 21 inches by 9 inches by 15 inches. Personal items are defined by WestJet as small purses, laptop bags, or mobility or child restraint devices. An exception to the rule will be for parents travelling with infants who are allowed to bring a diaper bag as an additional bag on board.

WestJet also announced its February load factor which came in at 86.1 per cent, a record for the airline. Increases were seen in both revenue passenger miles (traffic) which rose 7.3 per cent in comparison to 2011 and WestJet’s capacity which grew 3.1 per cent year over year. Westjet hosted 1.4 million guests in February, up 74,300 guests.

"Not only did we achieve our eighth consecutive monthly load factor record in February, we also announced WestJet Encore's first schedule, and celebrated WestJet's 17th birthday," said WestJet President and CEO Gregg Saretsky. "We are very pleased with the record February load factor, as our capacity increases continue to be absorbed by the market. I want to thank our over 9,000 WestJetters for their commitment to providing a remarkable experience for our growing number of guests, especially in light of the challenging winter weather conditions."