Article
Leadership & Strategy

WestJet profits up 33% in the first quarter compared to last year

By tarvicn vicn
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

WestJet Airlines has released its first quarter earnings, with profits exceeding analysts’ expectations.

The result comes despite difficulties faced by airlines following the grounding in March of Boeing’s 737 Max planes.

As Financial Post reports, analysts “on average had expected a profit of 30 cents per share and revenue of CA$1.28 billion.”

WestJet instead achieved a profit of $45.6mn, or $0.40 per share, up 33% from $34.2mn last year. Their revenue came in just under $1.26bn, up 5.5% from $1.19bn last year.

In the press release, Sims expressed his trust in the path the airline was following, saying: “We remain confident in our strategic direction and continue to see positive trends as a result of our prudent growth and the strategic initiatives we are undertaking.”

SEE ALSO:

Other rises detailed in the report include available seat miles, a metric for capacity, and revenue passenger miles, a metric for traffic – both were up by 5.3%.

As CBC reports, WestJet’s President and CEO, Ed Sims, took the opportunity to reiterate his airline’s focus on safety, pledging to be aboard the first flight once the Max is returned to service: “Almost certainly I and my family will be on the very first flight that's reintroduced to service. And I think it's only appropriate that as leader of this organization I should put my own personal commitment behind the safety standards of this aircraft.”

His personal commitment was echoed in the appreciation he expressed for his staff’s loyalty and customers’ faith in the company, saying in WestJet’s press release: “I want to thank all of our guests for their continued loyalty and all WestJetters for their on-going commitment to providing an award-winning service through a busy first quarter.”

WestJetQ1Results
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI