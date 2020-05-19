WestJet Reports Record January Load Factor; Porter Sees Slow Month

WestJet announced today a record load factor that occurred in the month of January, reaching 80.9 per cent while Porter, albeit admitting January is typically a slow month, saw a total of 53.6 per cent load factor.

WestJet had an overall good January. The airline’s traffic increased 7.7 per cent and the capacity grew 6.4 per cent comparison to 2012. WestJet hosted a total of 1.5 million guests, a 6.4 per cent increase, resulting in an additional 87,500 guests that flew with the airline compared to January 2012.

"Positive momentum continues into 2013 as January marks our seventh consecutive monthly load factor record," stated WestJet President and CEO Gregg Saretsky. "Our forward bookings remain strong and I want to thank the entire WestJet team for their energy and efforts in continuing to deliver a remarkable guest experience."

WestJet stated that the increase through its winter season is due to its expanded flight and vacation offerings to “sun destinations.” WestJet’s winter schedule added non-stop flights from Toronto to Antigua and Barbuda, Curacao, Trinidad and Tobago, and Costa Rica. WestJet also added non-stop flights from Calgary to Manzanillo, Mexico.

"We strive to offer our guests the best selection of popular vacation destinations, while delivering great value and excellent service," said Bob Cummings, Executive Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Guest Experience.

Porter, on the other hand, reported a slight traffic increase of 0.8 per cent in January. The airline’s capacity grew by 4.7 per cent, leading to the 43.6 per cent load factor, which was 2.1 points down from 2012.

"These results are good for January, which is typically the slowest period of the entire calendar year," said Robert Deluce, president and CEO of Porter Airlines. "Porter Escapes, our new leisure vacation package division, is receiving an excellent response from customers and is only beginning to contribute to increased passenger numbers as we expected. Ski trips to Mont Tremblant, Vermont and the Quebec City region are among the most popular options at the moment."