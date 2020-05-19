What does Brexit mean for America?
Brexit - the campaign for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union - has won out against the Remain campaign.
What does this mean for the US?
American officials have repeatedly stated that it was a decision only the British could make, but President Obama has remained realistic in stating that the issue is a matter of interest to the States.
Speaking alongside British Prime Minister David Cameron in London in April, the President referred to the EU referendum as: "a matter of deep interest to the United States because it affects our prospects as well. The United States wants a strong United Kingdom as a partner. And the United Kingdom is at its best when it's helping to lead a strong Europe."
However, officials also predicted that whether Leave or Remain, US-UK relations will not change.
What is almost certain is that Brexit will harm the US economy in some way; the pound sterling has plummeted and may continue to do so for quite some time. This negative market reaction may have consequences across global financial markets - this remains to be seen.
Follow @BizReviewUSA and @NellWalkerMG
Read the June issue of Business Review USA & Canada here
- Canada is considering imposing a new digital tax for technology giantsCorporate Finance
- Canada's free trade agreement with the EU: all you need to knowLeadership & Strategy
- Five facts about the European Union trade deal set to boost Canadian lobster exportsCorporate Finance
- What’s happening with the Canada-EU trade deal?Corporate Finance