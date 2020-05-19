What does Egypt's new Center of Excellence for Energy do?

As part of a five year US$90mn initiative the US and Egypt have partnered to launch a Center of Excellence for Energy and agriculture.

With support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), The Ministry of Higher Education and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Ain Shams University has opened its Center of Excellence for Energy.

The establishment comes as part of the United States commitment to support Egypt with its most important priorities. One of which is producing high-quality research into energy that can be applied to the sector to drive: training, innovation, local development and economic growth.

SEE ALSO:

What will the center do?

The new center is part of a five year US$90mn initiative that will create scholarship opportunities in energy related fields, in addition to developing new courses and degrees to combat challenges identified by the private sector.

“USAID is proud to support the Center of Excellence to inform national energy policy formation, link research into renewable energy solutions with entrepreneurs, promote energy efficiency, and develop innovative applied research solutions utilizing both conventional and alternative energy sources,” said U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Cohen.

In addition to the Center of Excellence for Energy, the initiative will establish a Center of Excellence for Agriculture at Cairo University in partnership with Cornell University and a Center of Excellence for Water at Alexandria University in partnership with the American University in Cairo.

The three centers focus on the priorities outlined by the Government of Egypt’s 2030 Vision to drive research and innovation in sectors that are essential to Egypt’s economic growth.

For more information on business topics in the Middle East and Africa, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief MEA.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.