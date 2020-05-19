What to expect from the $100m Manulife Centre upgrade in Yorkville

Manulife Real Estate today announced plans for a $100 million redevelopment of Manulife Centre, its premier mixed use complex in the heart of Toronto's Yorkville.

The project will add 35,000 square feet of new retail space with construction beginning early next year and an anticipated completion date of early 2019.

The Manulife Centre redevelopment will include a complete overhaul of the exterior of the Centre adding a glass façade and expanding the retail area. There will be a reconfiguration of the interior space as well as the renovation of several of its key tenant spaces.

Manulife Centre will be home of Eataly: its first location in Canada. The Centre currently has more than 40 shops, services and eateries including Cineplex, Bloor Street Market, Indigo, William Ashley, BMO, Bay Bloor Radio and Birks. The retail hub is connected underground to the east-west Bloor subway line and the north-south Yonge subway line, providing year-round weather protected access.

"The transformation of this landmark property and the modernization at the corner of Bloor and Bay will build on the tremendous changes that are taking place in Yorkville," said Kevin Adolphe, President & Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Real Estate. "Manulife Centre will feature a premier shopping experience and offer some of the most exciting dining in the city. We're looking forward to bringing this to Toronto."

