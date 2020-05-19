Which Black Friday sales have already begun?

Happy Thanksgiving, readers.

It’s that time of year again where we gorge ourselves on rich food and spend too much money the following day. If you’re too deep in your turkey coma to leave the house on Black Friday, however, why not take to the internet to bag those great sale items? While many of us may think Black Friday is overkill, it is a great way to get your Christmas shopping done in one quick (cheap) burst, so here’s a list of all the big companies which have already begun their Black Friday sales (according to blackfriday.com):

Kmart

Target

Toys “R” Us

Barnes & Noble

JCPenney

Macy’s

Office Depot

GameStop

Microsoft

Sam’s Club

Walmart

Happy shopping!

Read the November issue of Business Review USA & Canada here