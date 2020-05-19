Article
Which Black Friday sales have already begun?
By Sumit Modi
May 19, 2020
Happy Thanksgiving, readers.
It’s that time of year again where we gorge ourselves on rich food and spend too much money the following day. If you’re too deep in your turkey coma to leave the house on Black Friday, however, why not take to the internet to bag those great sale items? While many of us may think Black Friday is overkill, it is a great way to get your Christmas shopping done in one quick (cheap) burst, so here’s a list of all the big companies which have already begun their Black Friday sales (according to blackfriday.com):
- Kmart
- Target
- Toys “R” Us
- Barnes & Noble
- JCPenney
- Macy’s
- Office Depot
- GameStop
- Microsoft
- Sam’s Club
- Walmart
Happy shopping!