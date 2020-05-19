Which food companies are working to prevent child obesity in the U.S. and Canada?

Originally reported by our sister brand Business Review Canada, child obesity is a major issue in Canada and the United States, with experts believing that there needs to be a greater emphasis on preventing this epidemic.

When a child becomes obese, he or she has a much higher chance of becoming an obese adult. This problem can further lead to a range of other health consequences, including stress, elevated blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

“Both Canada and the United States have seen increases in childhood obesity from 1980 to the beginning of the 21st century, and then no recent changes in prevalence,” Cynthia Ogden of the National Center for Health Statistics and her co-authors said.

And though it’s been noted that child obesity may be starting to level off, there is still a health concern that shouldn’t be ignored.

“Even if we’re flat-lining, it’s at the highest level ever,” said Mark Tremblay, director of the Healthy Active Living and Obesity Research program at the Children’s Hospital in Eastern Ontario in Ottawa.

“The cost is enormous in terms of physical, emotional, mental, social impact, which suggests to me more needs to be done,” he added.

There are some companies doing its part to promote healthier eating, hoping to decrease the nation’s obesity percentage.

General Mills and Nestle´ are two examples of businesses that continue to offer healthier products and tips to both the United States and Canada.

General Mills

General Mills is well aware of the fact that people worldwide want delicious, nutritious foods—and they giving the people exactly what they want.

Outlined on the company’s website, General Mills has a primary focus on health improvements for both existing brands and new products that are developed.

General Mills ranks among the world’s most innovative companies, with key product categories including vegetables and yogurt. The company understands the importance of improving its health profile—not just because it’s a smart business tactic, but because it’s also the right thing to do.

Nestle´

Nestle´ continues to create nutritional value and health benefits amongst its range of products. Specifically, the company stands for generating healthier products that also happen to taste good.

Easily found on the company’s website are nutrition facts and tips to assistance in getting children to eat better. For example, choosing healthier snacks such as fruit, air-popped popcorn and unsweetened yogurt is highly recommended, as is drinking lots of water and eating breakfast.

Nestle´ offers science-based solutions that are currently helping to address global nutrition challenges that include vitamin deficiency and obesity.

Furthermore, through partnerships and programs like Nestle´ healthy kids, the company is attempting to generate greater awareness and understanding.

