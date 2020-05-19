White House Photographer Launches Instagram Account

The July edition of The Business Review USA is now live!

The Chief Official White House Photographer, Pete Souza, just launched his official Instagram account which will bring "behind-the-scenes" pictures of the presidency. He announced the launch on his Twitter account.

Read related content:

The Instagram account is an exciting addition to the photographers already budding portfolio. The official White House Flickr account holds a detailed peek behind the proverbial White House curtains, like this image of President Obama having a very serious conversation with an itty bitty, curly haired, school girl. Quit it, Pres - this is too cute. Or this image of First Lady, Michelle Obama living up to her name as a fashion icon. Images of day-to-day life in the White House are represented on the White House Flickr account as well as some fun shots of the President, whom Souza often refers to as "The Pres", having fun and chillin' with the fam.

Souza's Instagram account, which is already filling up with unique "behind-the-scene" shots, is proving to be yet another great way for American's to feel like there is more transparency in the White House.

My maiden voyage on Instagram. Will bring you behind-the-scenes of the Presidency.

Pres Obama w Quad City mayors

Pres Obama speaks at Univ of Central Missouri