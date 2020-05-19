Article
Leadership & Strategy

Who is Shiva Rajaraman?

By Catherine Rowell
May 19, 2020
Apple has been continually competing against Facebook, Netflix, Amazon and Spotify with regards to its video sharing platforms and streaming services. The tech giant has recently announced the appointment of Shiva Rajaraman, who has extensive experience in senior positions within the tech industry, with the aim to develop Apple’s new and existing services.

Previous experience at Twitter, Google and Spotify has ensured that Rajaraman is well-renowned in the tech circuit, developing products and increasing revenue growth within a number of key divisions. Matthew Corbin, Global Head of Advertiser & Global Agency Product Solutions at Facebook has said: “Shiva was instrumental to the success of the YouTube Video Platform and lead key product initiatives that increased user interaction, monetization and syndication consumption,” and that “Shiva has an insightful perspective on core product offering, advertiser/agency perception and engagement through user interface.”

“He has a unique balance of monetization needs while preserving the overall user experience. Shiva is by and large one of the top product minds in the digital space.”

By working as Group Product Manager and Director of Product Management at Google, Rajaraman has extensive experience in driving commercial growth in a number of avenues, from social media accounts, advertising, mobile apps and developing a number of search engines. Rajaraman’s will now be responsible for ensuring Apple products become increasingly competitive and appealing to new and existing audiences and improve user experience and accessibility.

In addition, with eight years at YouTube, alongside previous experience as Vice President of Product at Spotify, Rajaraman will now ensure Apple remains a key competitor for Spotify’s music services, amongst other entertainment avenues.

Shiva Rajaraman
