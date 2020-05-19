WIND Mobile Win: Supreme Court Denies Public Mobile Appeal

The Supreme Court ruled today against Public Mobile in its long standing legal battle with WIND Mobile.

Denying Public Mobile a leave to appeal the earlier Federal Court of Appeal decision, the Supreme Court affectively confirmed that Wind Mobile’s foreign ownership is in compliance with the Canadian ownership rules in the Telecom Act.

“WIND is interested in fighting in the marketplace to provide Canadians with fair, transparent and competitive wireless offerings, not in fighting in courtrooms,” said Anthony Lacavera, Chairman of WIND Mobile. “We’re extremely pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision, which will allow us to tie off this loose end and continue working with the best interests of Canadians firmly in mind.”

This decision by the Supreme Court ends WIND’s legal struggle to enter into the Canadian marketplace.

“Our employees have stuck by us, we have continued to invest in building Canada’s third national wireless network and we continue to grow our customer base. There are now over 400,000 happy customers who are with WIND because they choose to be, not because we’ve locked them into an onerous contract,” said Lacavera.

WIND Mobile plans to move forward in providing easy-to-understand nation-wide mobile service plans to Canadians and will debut new handsets to its lineup each month.