Wipro opens Automotive Engineering Center in Detroit

Wipro Limited has announced the opening of an Automotive Engineering Center (AEC) in Detroit. The center aims to drive innovation in connected vehicle concepts - design, product engineering, digital customer-vehicle experiences, artificial intelligence, and sensors-driven advanced vehicle data analytics.

The Wipro’s AEC is part of Wipro’s vision to build a global network of delivery centers that offer best-in-class engineering and IT services, augmented by leading-edge automotive domain and digital solutions. The center will serve as a hub to support the automotive engineering and IT requirements of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and tier-I suppliers, based in North America.

This center will leverage local talent for delivering product design and supporting the development and validation of automotive cockpit electronic products such as navigation systems, connectivity systems, instrument clusters, Head-Up Displays (HUDs), advanced safety systems, vehicle diagnostics and advanced analytics, and end-to-end connected vehicle solutions.

“Wipro is committed to addressing the local and global needs of its engineering customers, and assisting them in gaining both scale and time-to-market advantages,” said Anita Ganti, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Product Engineering Services, Wipro Limited. “This center, located in the automotive hub of Detroit, will enable us to deliver differentiated connected automotive engineering and innovation-led solutions for our customers.”

Alex Beylin, Vice President and Global Automotive Business Head, Wipro Limited said, “This center will showcase Wipro’s automotive engineering and digital technology capabilities and will also enable effective collaboration within the South-East Michigan automotive community.”

Wipro has over two decades of experience in delivering differentiated solutions for leading global automotive electronic tier- I suppliers and OEMs and has been a trusted partner in their digital transformation journey. With its leading-edge automotive product design and engineering expertise in Electronics, Software, Engineering Design Services, Manufacturing Execution Systems, Product Lifecycle Management, Cloud solutions, and Enterprise IT applications management, and remote Infrastructure services, Wipro has been able to deliver products that create unique user experiences with highest levels of reliability.

