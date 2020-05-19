World’s longest flight to go from New York to Sydney

Qantas is soon to make history with the world's longest commercial flight. The plane, its flight crew and a team of volunteer passengers are going to be tested technically and emotionally as the flight will continue non-stop for 19 hours.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said: "The flight is going to be ground-breaking. We've got 19 hours — we've got a lot of scientists and we're looking at different ways of making the operation actually great for our passengers.”

The passengers are to be made up of 40 individuals that are predominantly Qantas employees. Those on the flight will be monitored for comfort and health by specialists. they will each be equipped with devices designed to monior sleep and movemen.

Joyce went on: "We've got six volunteer passengers who are going to see what we think is good for jetlag and avoiding jetlag with different meals, different drinking regimes, different lighting regimes

"It won't just help on these long flights to London and New York, but on the existing flight network that we do... We think we can use that [research] to advise passengers on how to avoid jetlag even on flights to LA or existing flights into Asia."

"We're also measuring what impact it has on the pilots so we can get the regulator to agree to longer flights, because we'd like to make this a daily occurrence, both from Sydney to New York, Melbourne to New York, Melbourne and Sydney to London as well eventually."