Xerox appoints Jeff Jacobson as CEO

Xerox announced that its board of directors has appointed Jeff Jacobson to be Chief Executive Officer of Xerox Corporation, following the completion of the company’s planned separation into two publicly traded companies.

Jacobson currently serves as president of Xerox Technology and will continue in his current role until the separation is complete.

Ursula Burns, Chairman and current CEO of Xerox, said:“Jeff is a great leader with a passion for our business and employees, deep customer relationships and a clear strategic vision to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.

"During his four years at Xerox, Jeff has driven significant productivity and cost efficiency efforts while maintaining our commitment to innovation, quality, and leading technology. With his previous public-company CEO experience and his track record and achievements at Xerox, the Board and I are confident he is the best person to lead Xerox forward.”

An industry veteran, Jacobson joined Xerox in 2012 as the president of Global Graphic Communications Operations. He became the President of the Xerox Technology business in 2014 with responsibility for worldwide strategy, sales channel operations, marketing, technical services and customer support, product development, manufacturing and distribution. Prior to Xerox, he served as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Presstek - a supplier of digital offset printing solutions - where he drove a global expansion program.

“I am honored by the board’s decision to appoint me to lead one of the world’s most iconic companies and confident that we will build a bright future for Xerox on the foundation of disciplined management, operational excellence and customer focus that is in place today. As an independent company and with the benefit of the strategic transformation we are aggressively implementing, we will capture the many opportunities available to us to strengthen core businesses and pursue select growth opportunities,” Jacobson said.

Ann Reese, Xerox's Lead Independent Director, added: “Jeff is clearly the right leader for Xerox’s document technology company. The board employed a rigorous internal and external search and undertook a thoughtful process to identify the right talent. Jeff has shown he is well-equipped to execute on the work we are doing now and to leverage future opportunities for the benefit of our shareholders, clients, partners and employees.”

On January 29, 2016, Xerox announced its plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies – Xerox, which will be comprised of the company’s Document Technology and Document Outsourcing businesses, and Conduent, a business process services company. The company is on track to complete the separation by the end of 2016.

Xerox will be a global leader in document management and document outsourcing with superior technology, solutions and innovations. With $11 billion in 2015 revenue, the company will continue to be a trusted partner to its customers, helping them improve productivity, workflow and business performance through our deep understanding of how, why and where people work.

Conduent will be a business process services leader that helps businesses and governments manage transaction intensive processes at a large scale. With approximately $7 billion in 2015 revenue – 90% of which is annuity based – the company is focused on attractive growth markets including transportation, healthcare, commercial and government services.

