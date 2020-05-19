Article
Leadership & Strategy

Xerox appoints new CEO having scrapped Fujifilm deal

By Pouyan Broukhim
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Leading US digital solutions company Xerox has announced that it has named John Visentin as its new CEO, taking over from Jeff Jacobson in the role.

“Xerox today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed John Visentin as Chief Executive Officer,” the company said. “Visentin was also elected Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.”

See also:

Appointed by the Board of Directors at Xerox, Visentin’s enrollment as CEO at the firm comes shortly after the company scrapped its planned $6.1bn takeover talks with Fujifilm, with Jacobsen having been a key architect in creating and promoting the Fujifilm deal.

Xerox’s withdrawal from negotiations with Fujifilm was a success for leading shareholders Darwin Deason, the former owner of Affiliated Computer Services that was sold to Xerox for $6.4bn in 2010, and Carl Icahn who had been staunchly opposed to the deal, claiming that Fujifilm’s valuation was too low.

Visentin has held a number of leadership roles previously including Chairman of the Board at Presidio, Executive Chairman and CEO at Novitex Enterprise Solutions, whilst also having worked for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Apollo Global Management, Icahn Enteprises and Advent International.

XeroxExecutive appointmentFUJIFILM
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI