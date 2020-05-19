Article
Leadership & Strategy

Yahoo, ABC partnership to boost sales and content

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

 

Yahoo Inc. has just announced that it will feature more ABC news content on its website and will partner with the network on a web-based original series to boost up ad sales while promoting the welfare of the search engine that seems to be failing against the likes of Google and Bing. The company announced Monday morning that ABC will be the premier news provider for Yahoo News and that a “highly interactive” version of ABC’s popular “Good Morning America” will appear on the website.

Executives believe that the combined efforts will reach more than 100 million users; Yahoo news staffers will appear on air at ABC. Extended interviews and other content will also be available on the site, the Wall Street Journal says. ABC is also looking to promote its online presence as a digital news resource so the partnership seems to be a win-win for both companies.

Yahoo has been working to overcome its declining search advertising business and the company’s restructuring efforts have been rather lackluster. Yahoo is still looking for a new chief executive after former CEO Carol Bartz was given the boot last month.

"We share the same vision, which is that the future of news and information is completely up for grabs," ABC News President Ben Sherwood said at today’s conference. "The purpose of this relationship, very simply, is to win the championship of news and information in the future."

To kick off the new original interview series, Yahoo.com and ABCNews.com will launch a live stream of “Good Morning America” on Monday with anchor George Stephanopoulos interviewing President Barack Obama at the White House. 

GoogleBarack Obamacarol bartzYahoo
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI