Yahoo & Verizon gain new brand name

Since Verizon’s subsequent acquisition, the company will now house Yahoo and AOL under company brand Oath, something of which has caused controversy, and many laughs in itself!

Oath will be home to a large number of Verizon-owned brands and Yahoo sites, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports.

Current AOL CEO Tim Armstrong informed Techcrunch: “I think the fact that people care so much is important. We want people to have opinions. We’re in a global-empowered consumer society right now, so we’re going to end up with a lot of opinions right now. But the reality is that ‘Oath’ rhymes with ‘growth,’ and that’s our job, to grow.”

With the recent announcement that privacy is no longer part of the agenda within internet searches for citizens within the US, the company will place an ever-increasing focus on security systems and the privacy of users to increase user confidence and trust.

