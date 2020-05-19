Article
Leadership & Strategy

Yahoo Brings a Google Exec on Board

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

In the ongoing battle of the Internet giants, Yahoo has struggled to keep up with the bigger players, like Google and Facebook. But the company’s most recent announcement shows that it may be learning from its contemporaries’ more successful moves.

Yahoo, a company in need of ad revenue resuscitation, has hired Google executive Michael Barrett as chief revenue officer. This announcement comes more than four years after Facebook lured its chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg from her position as vice president of global online sales and operations at Google.

Barrett, who was most recently in charge of Google’s integration efforts after it acquired Admeld (where he once served as CEO), will be a part of Yahoo’s senior executive team and report directly to interim CEO Ross Levinsohn.

“Michael Barrett is regarded as one of the most successful and influential executives in media and technology, and I am thrilled to have him join Yahoo in this critical role,” said Levinsohn in a statement about Barrett’s appointment. “I am confident that his deep industry experience and relationships will help us drive our strategic vision.”

Barrett’s presence could provide Yahoo with much-needed stability and expertise. Since former CEO and founder Jerry Yang resigned in 2008, Yahoo has gone through two CEOs, including former PayPal exec Scott Thompson, who got booted after a much-publicized resume fraud accusation.

Levinsohn and Barrett previously worked closely together at Fox Interactive Media, where Levinsohn served as president and general manager and Barrett was chief revenue officer, managing worldwide revenue for all of the division’s properties.

“Yahoo is one of the largest and most iconic Internet companies in the world,” Barrett said. “I am grateful for this opportunity to work with Ross and a group of immensely talented and energized people.”

GoogleFacebookYahooSheryl Sandberg
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI