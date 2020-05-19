Year in review: Microsoft, driving digital transformation

As we countdown the final days to 2020, Business Chief takes a look at how Microsoft has driven innovation within energy, insurance and healthcare industries.

Energy

2015 saw 195 of the world governments sign the Paris agreement. The agreement was established to drive the reduction of the global temperature increase keeping it below 3.6°F, with efforts to limit global warming to 2.7°F.

In its efforts to lower carbon emissions and promote others to do the same, Microsoft - in 2019 - partnered with the likes of ENGIE, Baker Hughes and C3.ai to combat climate change.

September 2019: Microsoft and ENGIE partnered on a joint initiative to provide a long-term solar and wind energy power purchase agreement (PPA) for 24/7 supply to the United States.

“Procuring more renewable energy helps transform our operations, but when we pair that with Microsoft’s leading cloud and AI tools, we can transform the world,” said Carlo Purassanta, area vice president, Microsoft France. “This agreement with ENGIE is an exciting step toward a low-carbon future, driven by capital investments and enabled by data.”

November 2019: Microsoft partnered with Baker Hughes and C3.ai to accelerate digital transformation within the energy industry. The companies will leverage artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft Azure Cloud and Baker Hughes’ experience in energy tech to achieve a safe, clean and efficient industry.

Insurance

November 2019: Microsoft partnered with Allianz to digitally transform the insurance industry to provide a better and easier experience. Allianz will move its core sections of its global insurance platform to Microsoft Azure Cloud, in addition to open sourcing parts to improve and expand its capabilities.

“Allianz is setting the standard for insurance solutions globally,” said Jean-Philippe Courtois, EVP and president, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing & Operations. “Together, Microsoft and Allianz are offering a solution that combines Allianz’s deep knowledge of the insurance sector with Microsoft’s trusted Azure cloud platform. By delivering an open-source, cloud-based insurance platform and software application marketplace, we will support innovation and transformation across this sector.”

Healthcare

January 2019: Microsoft established a strategic partnership with Walgreens Boots Alliance to develop new health care delivery models.

“Improving health outcomes while lowering the cost of care is a complex challenge that requires broad collaboration and strong partnership between the health care and tech industries,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “Together with Walgreens Boots Alliance, we aim to deliver on this promise by putting people at the center of their health and wellness, combining the power of the Azure cloud and AI technology and Microsoft 365 with Walgreens Boots Alliance’s deep expertise and commitment to helping communities around the world lead healthier and happier lives.”

October 2019: Microsoft and Humana established a seven year strategic partnership to develop modern healthcare solutions.

“We’re excited to combine Humana’s industry expertise with Microsoft’s Azure cloud, Azure AI and voice capabilities to remove barriers, promote healthcare data interoperability, and create solutions to ensure this growing population gets the right preventative, acute and long-term care for the best health outcomes.” said Greg Moore, M.D., Ph.D., corporate vice president of Health Technology and Alliances at Microsoft.

