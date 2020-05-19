Young and Unstoppable—Canadian’s Youth Leading the Way for Change

A change will do you good, right? These young professionals seem to think so—they’re actively making a difference in the world. Thanks to the Toronto Sustainability Speaker Series (TSSS) and Corporate Knights, some of Canadian’s top leaders under the age of 30 have been named. Setting trends across a wide range of platforms that include entrepreneurship, activism and corporate professionalism, here is a look at a few of the players who are changing the way of the game:

Jamieson Saab

The manager of environmental programs at Home Depot Canada, Saab, 28, once assisted Canadian Tire develop its very first carbon disclosure report and was a major participant in the company’s vehicle-oil recycling program. With a certificate in “responsible leadership” from Queen’s University and an environmental studies degree in sustainable supply chain management from York University, Saab is fluent in four languages and has a goal to work for the United Nations.

RECENT TOPIC: Did Canadian Teen Try to Commit Act of Terror and Join ISIS?

Cindy Chao

For nearly the past four years, Chao, 27, has been working as a consultant with Deloitte’s Sustainability and Climate Change practice, working on projects to advance sustainability performance in both the private and public sectors. As well, she’s the chair of EcoSpark and assists communities and schools monitor the environment and take action for change.

RECENT TOPIC: Best Buy Makes Future Shop a Thing of the Past

Sean Campbell

Campbell, 27, is an educator at the University of Waterloo, as well as an advocate in civil society. In the past, he worked as lead author and project manager for “Ontario’s Energy Future: A Climate Change Perspective.” Campbell supports undergraduate students with a social innovation and entrepreneurship program called St. Paul’s GreenHouse—he’s the program coordinator. He’s also actively working to create the world’s first sustainable commercial aircraft.

RECENT TOPIC: Don’t Smoke That! Tilray Announces Recall on Three Blends of Medical Marijuana

In total, 30 different young, Canadian men and women were named for leading the way for change in the world.

Let's Connect!