Article
Leadership & Strategy

Zappos Site Hacked, Customers&#039; Information Leaked

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Written by Emily Butcher

Popular online retailer, Zappos.com, announced late Sunday night that hackers had exposed personal information for as many as its entire database of users – 24 million customers.

An informational post on the shoe and clothing company’s Web site specified that although whole credit card numbers were not accessed, account holders’ names, billing and shipping addresses, phone numbers, e-mail addresses and the last four digits of credit cards kept on file were hacked.

Customers are expected to receive an e-mail alert Monday in which Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh explains, "We were recently the victim of a cyber attack by a criminal who gained access to parts of our internal network and systems through one of our servers in Kentucky. We are cooperating with law enforcement to undergo an exhaustive investigation.”

Account passwords have been automatically invalidated and need to be reset, and Hsieh urges Zappos customers to change their passwords on any other sites that utilize the same, or a similar, password. This unsafe, yet common, practice greatly increases the chance for further compromised information and can even lead to identity theft, a crime made easier by the rise in online shopping.

Zappos customers can visit http://www.zappos.com/passwordchange to reset their password and are encouraged to contact the retailer with any questions or concerns.

Still, customers may be left with the lingering question: is the convenience of online shopping worth the risk of personal information being illegally accessed and exposed? This situation can act as a reminder for shoppers to take precautions when storing important information online and checking that the sites they purchase from are safe and secure. 

Online Security Tony HsiehZapposidentity theft
Share
Share

Featured Articles

8 executive moves to crypto – from mainstream to startup

As Goldman Sachs exec Roger Bartlett jumps ship to Coinbase, we round up 8 executives who have moved from big corporation to crypto startup, and why

Digital Twins tech ‘missing link’ in urban decarbonisation

Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen says the company’s Digital Twin technology could prove a vital link to urban Metaverse to tackle building emissions

The Metaverse Foundry from Infosys is a business playground

After it was recently announced by India's technology giant Infosys, Business Chief looks into this new platform and what it can offer to the enterprise

NFTs, crypto, EVs, telehealth, BNPL – 2022's hot tech trends

Technology & AI

Leveraging technology to tackle record food waste highs

Sustainability

Tackling diversity though data and technology

Technology & AI