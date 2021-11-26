Red Hat: Transforming partnerships through technology

Red Hat, the world's leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, including high-performing Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies, is playing a major role in connecting companies through the latest innovative technologies.

Gino Grano, Red Hat’s VP of Telco, Media and Entertainment for the Americas, plays a key role in managing strategic collaborations between industry leaders. He works with customers in the area of digital transformation and automation, assisting them in modernising their networks as well as their IT.

Currently, Red Hat is partnered with TELUS, the Canadian communications giant that provides a wide range of telecommunications products and services including internet access, voice, entertainment, healthcare, video, and IPTV television.

It’s been a productive experience for both parties, says Grano, who points out that the past two years has been a huge learning curve that has resulted in unprecedented progress.

“Our hope in working with customers like TELUS is that we can truly drive business value to help in their transformation of their businesses, basically so that they can serve their customers in a way that's automated, cost effective and provides them with a significant amount of choice moving forward,” he explains.

Digital transformation

Grano believes that while many companies have struggled to operate remotely, Red Hat has long be a proponent of the practice. Because they are so used to operating under these conditions, communicating with and managing customer expectations has been ‘work as usual’.

“At Red Hat, because we're an open source company and we are used to working with the open source community, this remote world in which we are communicating mostly with screens and not face-to-face is something that we not only are used to, but that we excel at.”

New technology and the cloud

As Red Hat looks forward into the future, really, the company is looking to scale its organisation and find a way of driving the adoption of open source technologies, much more prevalent across all industries and different areas within that space.

The move is a bold one, and will involve helping more customers with the adoption of a hybrid cloud architecture. “Customers are working towards modernising their applications and moving to a development model that is much more cloud native,” says Grano.

He adds, “So we're focussed on automation, focussed on hybrid cloud and focussed on the introduction of AI and machine learning, to enable that feedback and implement the corrective actions moving forward.”