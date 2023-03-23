17 companies pledge US$11bn to solve water challenges

Seventeen organisations have pledged US$11bn during the UN 2023 Water Conference in New York to improve access to clean drinking water and improve sanitation.

The announcement was made at the event, organised by the Kingdom of the Netherlands and water technology company Xylem.

The pledges will be included in the UN Water Action Agenda, – a collection of water-related commitments backing UN Sustainable Development Goal 6 targeting water and sanitation.

According to the UN, at present rates, more than 1.6 billion people will not have access to safely managed drinking water by 2030.

Demand for water is rising due to population growth and associated needs from agriculture, industry and energy sectors. Climate change is also playing a part as many regions across the world have experienced record droughts in recent years.

Year after year of drought conditions in western US states resulted in many major reservoirs dropping to their lowest recorded levels.