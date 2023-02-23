Are employers doing enough to improve office air quality?

That's without even considering the growing air pollution being seen across the globe, and the effect this may be having on our physical health and cognitive functioning.

And it's not as if the power of science hasn't provided us with evidence to back up the latter.

Back in 2021, researchers at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health discovered the air quality within an office could adversely impact response times and the ability to focus.

Employers would been concerned to hear about potential declines in productivity, too.

Now, a new study has revealed that expectations among employees themselves in regards to air quality are rapidly changing, while many are increasingly worried about their workplace's carbon footprint.

Honeywell research shines light on air quality concerns

Honeywell, the American conglomerate corporation, has just published the results of its third annual Healthy Buildings Survey.