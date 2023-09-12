Companies associated with positive ESG performance and kindness stand a better chance of achieving success than their ‘unkind’ competitors, according to new research from Baringa.

The management consultancy discovered that, in the decade to 2022, organisations considered to be kind were 35% more likely to double their earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) when compared to firms with a reputation for being unkind.

Likewise, unkind organisations were 20% more likely to see their EBITDA shrink during the same period when compared to their kind peers.

The findings could have serious implications for business strategy given the strong indication that companies perceived to take actions commonly associated with kindness – including treating their staff or suppliers well, or taking public stands on ethical issues – are more likely to succeed than those with a reputation for ruthlessness or self-interest.

“Doing the right thing is too often dismissed as soft or somehow not worthy of red-blooded capitalism,” says Anya Davis, Partner at Baringa. “These figures prove the opposite.

“If you are perceived as kind, you are also more likely to grow faster. This is a correlation that hints at a reassuring truth: kindness and business success are mutually-compatible, not mutually-exclusive.

“Kindness also provides a lens for businesses to plan and evaluate strategy. Once you have decided on a course of action, take a step back and question whether it is kind. If it is not, consider amending it or scrapping it.”