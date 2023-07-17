Board members show concerning sustainability knowledge gaps

Sustainability is supposedly top of mind for C-suite executives and board members across the globe, as companies look to reduce their environmental impact and please stakeholders in the process.

Significant progress has clearly been made, but a new report from Heidrick & Struggles has revealed a clear gap between intentions and prioritisation of the ESG agenda at boardroom level.

It finds that, despite greater societal expectations on businesses in terms of ESG, most boards do not feel financial pressure to act on sustainability issues. More than two-thirds of surveyed board directors said sustainability considerations had “no effect” or a “slight effect” on financial performance.

Around 52% revealed they were acting on sustainability because it was the ‘right thing to do’, with a similar number (51%) citing legislative requirements.

Moreover, while a healthy majority (79%) of board members stated their board had a very clear understanding of the strategic opportunities and risks that come with increased sustainability, just 29% completely agreed they had sufficient knowledge to effectively challenge management on sustainability plans and ambitions and oversee their execution.